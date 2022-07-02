LACROSSE, Wash. -- A 65-year-old man sustained serious injuries when the single-engine plane he was flying crashed Friday afternoon near a small airstrip close to the town of LaCrosse, according to the Whitman County Sheriff's Office.
Kevin Kennedy, of Arlington, Wash., was flying from Arlington to Colfax when his plane lost power and subsequently crashed, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. The crash happened at about 2 p.m. Friday near milepost 104 on State Route 26.
Kennedy sustained serious injuries and was flown from the crash site to Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane via Life Flight. He was in serious condition Saturday morning, according to a hospital spokesperson.
No one else was in the plane when it crashed, according to the news release.
The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Patrol and local emergency crews from the LaCrosse area responded to the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have been notified and will be conducting a joint investigation of the crash, according to the news release.