A Pennsylvania State Police airplane that is thought to be carrying Bryan Kohberger has landed at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport this evening, according to flight tracking websites.
The plane spent all day flying from Pennsylvania to the Pullman airport, making stops in Illinois and South Dakota during the trip.
Kohberger, 28, a Washington State University graduate student, is accused of murdering four University of Idaho students at a residence in Moscow on Nov. 13.
Kohberger likely won't make a court appearance today, since his flight landed a bit before 6:30 p.m. He was put in a vehicle on the airport runway, and a group of vehicles arrived at the Latah County Jail at about 6:45 p.m. The vehicles entered the jail complex via a ramp, so Kohberger wasn't visible to the assembled media.
Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said last week that much of the information surrounding Kohberger’s arrest can be found in the court’s probable cause affidavit, but Thompson said that document can’t be released until Kohberger is physically in Latah County and has been served with the Idaho arrest warrant. It's not clear if that will happen tonight or Thursday.
Police and attorneys didn't speak to the media Wednesday after a gag order was issued by Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall on Tuesday. The order prohibits any communication by investigators, law enforcement personnel, attorneys, and agents of the prosecuting attorney or defense attorney concerning this case, according to a city of Moscow news release.