A 44-year-old Pocatello man arrested last month for breaking into an apartment and threatening to kill several people in Pullman pleaded guilty to counts of residential burglary and harassment Friday in Whitman County Superior Court.
Stephen Baumgardner was sentenced to 13 months and 12 months for each count, and will serve them concurrently.
Whitman County Prosecutor Denis Tracy said Baumgardner broke into a residence June 8 on Davis Way and began arguing with the woman inside. He held a knife at one point in a threatening manner. The woman's son tried to tackle Baumgardner and he eventually left.
Baumgardner made threats over the phone to kill two other people living on True Street.
Tracy said this incident occurred four months after Baumgardner had been released from prison in Idaho for aggravated assault. He faces pending felony charges in Idaho and Tracy anticipates he will be taken into custody in Boise after he serves his sentence in Whitman County.