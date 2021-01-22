The Pullman Police Department seized 15 homemade devices from a man's apartment Thursday on Markley Drive.
Pullman Police Cmndr. Jake Opgenorth said police contacted the man after responding to multiple reports of an explosion and smoke that appeared to come from behind Red Bento on Stadium Way.
Opgenorth said that after the man gave police permission to enter his apartment, they allegedly found 15 homemade explosive devices similar to M-80s.
Opgenorth said the man claimed he did not intend to hurt anyone. He was apparently lighting the explosives on his driveway like firecrackers.
Police are investigating the case but had not filed charges as of Friday morning. There was no property damage from the explosion.