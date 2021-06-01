The Pullman Police Department arrested a 26-year-old man Friday on C Street who allegedly burglarized an apartment after messaging the victim on Snapchat.
According to Cmndr. Jake Opgenorth, the victim called the police after he received a Snapchat message from Miles Stohler that made him suspect Stohler broke into his C Street apartment.
The victim came home and found Stohler in his apartment. He wrestled with Stohler in an attempt to keep him there for the police, but Stohler ran away.
Police found Stohler in a nearby apartment. After searching his car, police found the victim's missing 65-inch flatscreen TV, an Xbox 1, an Xbox controller and clothes.
Stohler was booked into Whitman County jail on charges of first-degree burglary, possession of stolen property and second-degree malicious mischief.