Police are investigating the death of a 19-year-old man this morning at a Washington State University fraternity in Pullman. The death may be alcohol-related.
A news release from the Pullman Police Department states officers and medics were dispatched about 8:35 a.m. to the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity on Linden Street.
The man, who was not identified, appeared unconscious and was not breathing. Fraternity members performed CPR until medics arrived.
Medics determined he had died and preliminary investigation indicates the death may be alcohol-related. The Whitman County Coroner responded to the scene.
The news release states the Whitman County Sheriff's Office Chaplain Ron McMurray and the Office of the Dean of Students at WSU responded to offer student support and counseling.