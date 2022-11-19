Police planning another news conference Sunday in Moscow murder case

The Moscow Police Department announced it will hold another news conference about the quadruple-homicide investigation at 3 p.m. Sunday in the ICCU Arena on the University of Idaho campus.
Police Chief James Fry will give an update while officials from the Moscow Police Department, Idaho State Police and University of Idaho are present. The conference will be live streamed on YouTube at youtu.be/1TtR4Mf8aTA.
The announcement on Facebook did not provide details about what will be said at the news conference.
As of Saturday afternoon, no suspects are in custody. Police are continuing their investigation into the Nov. 13 deaths of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves.
Aaron Snell, a spokesperson on behalf of the Moscow Police Department, said in a phone interview Saturday afternoon that detectives are continuing to investigate to find a person of interest or a suspect.
“We continue to find and process leads,” Snell said, as well as collect evidence. “At this moment we do not have an identified suspect.”
Without a suspect or person of interest, it is unknown if the person who committed the murders is still in Moscow or has left the area.
“A murderer, or murderers, have been in our community or they are in someone else’s community,” Snell said.
The Moscow Police Department is aware of an effort by relatives of one of the victims to have a search party Sunday to look for evidence. Snell said a uniform officer will be present.
“If, by chance, evidence is found, that officer will be there to assist in that,” Snell said. “We wouldn’t want that (evidence) to be touched and handled.”
Snell also said the investigators are aware of reports about phone calls two of the victims made to a male before the murders took place.
“Ultimately, we want to bring justice to victims and their families,” Snell said.