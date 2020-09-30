Main Street between Third and Sixth streets will be closed to through traffic from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. today as the Moscow Street Department makes repairs to the asphalt.
Sidewalks in the area are open for pedestrians and businesses remain open.
