A new site has been chosen to locate the Deary Post Office.
The U.S. Postal Service in a news release stated that it has selected the Wilbur Building on 407 Line Street as the new location.
The Postal Service will continue services at the temporary post office on 508 2nd Avenue or at the Troy Post Office until the replacement facility is fully open.
If the Wilbur Building is found not adequate or an agreement cannot be reached with the owner, USPS will consider other sites.
The Deary Post Office has provided its services in a large postal vehicle since June, after the former post office building on Main Street and Third Avenue was determined to be in significant need of upgrades.
The postal vehicle was meant to be a temporary solution until a new site was located.
USPS anticipates the new location in the Wilbur Building will provide the same services available at the old building.