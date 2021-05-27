More than 600 Avista electric customers in Garfield, Farmington, Belmont, Elberton and surrounding areas in Whitman County will experience a planned power outage this evening.
The planned power outage will start at 10 p.m. and end at 6 a.m. Friday. No road closures will occur during the outage.
The town of Farmington may experience two brief outages, one at the beginning of the planned work and one at the end. Both outages are expected to last 20 minutes or less for the town of Farmington.
The outages are necessary as Avista crews perform routine maintenance to their Garfield substation. The maintenance will increase reliability and capacity and reduce future outages in the area.
Customers who have questions or concerns can contact Avista at (800) 227-9187 for assistance and reference outage number 2115231.