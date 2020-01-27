KELLOGG, Idaho — Moscow outrebounded undersized Kellogg by 27, breezing past the Wildcats 61-39 Saturday in a nonleague game.
Benny Kitchel scored 14 points while Blake Buchanan and Ben Postell had eight boards apiece, and Brayden Decker and Joe Colter tallied 10 points each during an outing in which the Bears were given ample opportunities by their post play, and shared the wealth.
MOSCOW (7-8)
Reef Diego 0 0-0 0, Brayden Decker 4 2-2 10, Barrett Abendroth 2 0-1 6, Hayden Thompson 1 0-0 2, Jamari Simpson 2 0-0 5, Joe Colter 5 0-4 10, Ben Postell 1 2-2 4, Blake Buchanan 3 1-2 7, Benny Kitchel 6 1-1 14, Tyler Skinner 1 1-3 3. Totals 25 7-15 61.
KELLOGG (8-5)
Taylor Bush 2 1-2 5, Riply Luna 1 1-1 3, Koby Luna 4 0-0 9, Tyler Oertli 0 1-2 1, Brandon Miller 2 7-11 11, KJ Walker 0 0-0 0, Logan Jerome 0 0-0 0, Gavin Luna 4 0-0 10. Totals 13 10-16 39.
Moscow 17 22 16 6—61
Kellogg 9 9 8 13—39
3-point goals — Abendroth 2, Simpson, Kitchel, K. Luna, G. Luna 2.
Troy 67, CV 60 (OT)
TROY — A fourth-quarter rally and dominant showing in overtime carried Troy to victory over Clearwater Valley of Kooskia in Whitepine League Division I play.
The Trojans (10-6, 5-4) were down 28-24 at halftime and 37-30 through the third quarter, but mustered a 17-point showing in the fourth to tie things up. They held the Rams to three points in overtime.
Zachary Stoner totaled 26 points for Troy, while Tyce Pfefferkorn scored 25 for Clearwater Valley. Laban Francis (17 points) of CV and the Trojans’ Grayson Foster (15) were the next leading scorers.
CLEARWATER VALLEY (5-9, 3-7)
Tate Pfefferkorn 0 2-2 2, Tyler Pressley 3 0-0 6, Connor Jackson 3 2-4 10, Laban Francis 8 0-0 17, Tyce Pfefferkorn 8 4-4 25. Totals 22 8-10 60.
TROY (10-6, 5-4)
Grayson Foster 6 0-0 15, Zachary Stoner 11 4-6 26, Tyler Heath 2 4-6 8, Kaiden Codr 4 3-4 12, Reece Sanderson 1 0-0 2, Rhett Sandquist 1 2-4 4. Totals 25 13-20 67.
Clearwater 12 16 19 10 3—60
Troy 12 12 16 17 10—67
3-point goals — Tyce Pfefferkorn 5, Jackson 2, Francis, G. Foster 3, Codr.
Potlatch 59, Kamiah 32
POTLATCH — Potlatch used its defense to build a 28-6 halftime lead en route to a bounce-back win against Whitepine League Division I foe Kamiah.
The Loggers (13-2, 8-1) had dropped their first league game of the year on Friday, against Lapwai.
Brayden Hadaller and Tyler Wilcoxson each went 7-of-10 from the field, and both chalked up 16 points. Ty Svancara collected nine rebounds. Sam Brisbois paced Kamiah (10-4, 5-4) with 12 points.
KAMIAH (10-4, 5-4)
Titus Oatman 1 0-0 3, Sam Brisbois 5 0-0 12, Trent Taylor 0 0-0 0, Robert Whitney 0 0-0 0, Kavan Mercer 2 1-2 6, Jace Sams 1 0-0 2, Wyatt Wilcox 1 0-0 3, Luke Krogh 1 2-3 4, Landon Keen 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 3-5 32.
POTLATCH (13-2, 8-1)
Brayden Hadaller 7 2-3 16, Connor Akins 2 0-0 4, Tyler Wilcoxson 7 2-2 16, Ty Svancara 2 2-3 6, Justin Nicholson 1 0-0 3, Jerrod Nicholson 3 0-2 8, Teegan Schmidt 1 0-0 2, Elijah Bouma 0 1-2 1, Dylan Andrews 1 1-1 3, Caleb Kerns 0 0-0 0, Totals 24 8-13 59.
Kamiah 2 4 11 15—32
Potlatch 18 10 16 15—59
3-point goals — Oatman, Brisbois 2, Mercer, Wilcox, Ju. Nicholson, Je. Nicholson.
Lapwai 80, Genesee 50
LAPWAI — Titus Yearout scored 34 points as Lapwai blasted Whitepine League Division I foe Genesee.
GENESEE
Sam Spence 2 3-3 10, Owen Crowley 0 1-2 1, Lucas English 2 0-0 4, Cy Wareham 6 0-0 12, Dawson Durham 4 10-16 18, Jackson Zenner 0 0-0 0, Truman Renton 0 0-0 0, Jared Ketcheson 0 0-0 0, Dillon Sperber 0 0-0 0, Carson Schwartz 1 2-3 5. Totals 15 16-23 50.
LAPWAI (13-2, 8-1)
JC Sobotta 2 0-0 4, Jenz Kash Kash 1 2-2 5, Titus Yearout 12 6-6 34, Simon Henry 0 2-3 2, AJ Ellenwood 5 2-2 12, Kross Taylor 5 0-0 13, Chris Brown 1 1-2 3, Sincere Three Iron 0 0-0 0, Lydell Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 1 0-0 3, Robert Denunzio 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 13-15 80.
Genesee 12 14 14 10—50
Lapwai 25 17 19 19—80
3-point goals — Ellenwood, Yearout 4, Taylor 3, Kash Kash, Schwartz, Spence.
Gar-Pal 63, SJEL 27
ST. JOHN, Wash. — Garfield-Palouse held St. John-Endicott/La Crosse to two points in the opening quarter en route to a Southeast 1B League win.
Sophomore Austin Orr collected 13 points and 10 rebounds in what coach Steve Swinney called “his best game of the year.” Blake Jones of Gar-Pal led all scorers with 17 points and added four steals, five assists, four blocks and seven rebounds.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (11-5, 8-1)
Dawson Dugger 3 0-0 7, Austin Jones 5 0-0 11, Blake Jones 4 6-6 17, Jacob Anderson 5 0-0 10, Devin Doramus 0 0-0 0, Daniel Kramer 0 0-0 0, Jaxson Orr 6 0-0 13, Kyle Bankus 0 0-0 0, Ethan Hawkins 1 0-0 3, Dane Sykes 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 6-6 63.
ST. JOHN-ENDICOTT/LACROSSE
Ty Harder 1 2-2 4, Douglas Stach 1 0-0 2, TJ Harder 0 0-2 0, Ryan Anderson 1 0-0 2, Wyatt Walker 2 0-0 5, Jacob Swannack 0 0-0 0, Dylan Campbell 0 1-4 1, Owen Swannack 0 1-2 1, Kameron Greenberg 4 0-0 8. Totals 8 8-16 24.
Garfield-Palouse 16 17 16 14—63
SJEL 2 11 6 8—24
3-point goals — B. Jones 3, Dugger, A. Jones, Orr, Hawkins, Walker.
Kendrick 54, Kootenai 25
HARRISON, Idaho — Kendrick’s Alex Sneve scored 20 points and made 10 steals, and his team held Kootenai of Harrison scoreless in the opening quarter on its way to a nonleague victory. Kendrick totaled 19 steals.
KENDRICK (7-8)
Alex Sneve 7 2-4 20, Chase Burke 4 1-4 11, Jagger Hewett 4 0-0 10, Kolby Anderson 0 0-0 0, Maison Anderson 2 1-2 5, Rylan Hogan 2 0-0 4, Tommy Stamper 0 2-2 2, Jacob Skiles 1 0-0 2, Jesse Clemenhagen 0 0-0 0, Matt Fletcher 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 6-12 54.
KOOTENAI-HARRISON
Renner 6 3-4 17, Coppa 0 0-0 0, Raudebaugh 1 0-0 2, G. Hyseil 0 0-2 0, B. Hyseil 1 1-2 3, Reynolds 0 0-0 0, Andersen 0 0-2 0, Brewster 1 1-2 3. Totals 9 5-12 25.
Kendrick 12 13 19 10—54
Kootenai 0 11 8 6—25
3-point goals — Sneve 4, Burke 2, Hewett 2, Renner 2.
Pomeroy 61, Colton 33
COLTON — Pomeroy trotted out what coach Chris Wolf called “the most complete game we’ve played this year,” in a Southeast 1B League defeat of Colton.
The Pirates (5-12, 5-5) were led by Danner Maves and Byron Stallcop, who had 12 points apiece as Pomeroy took a 30-10 lead at the half.
Chris Wolf (14 points) and Kian Ankerson (10) paced Colton (1-15, 1-8).
POMEROY (5-12, 5-5)
Trent Gwinn 2 3-4 7, Evan Bartels 3 2-2 8, Danner Maves 5 0-0 12, Braedon Fruh 4 1-2 10, Brady Bott 0 0-2 0, Trevan Kimble 2 3-4 7, Brodie Magill 1 2-4 5, Byron Stallcop 5 2-4 12, Anthony Lawrence 0 0-2 0, Trevin Walton 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 13-24 61.
COLTON (1-15, 1-8)
Kian Ankerson 3 2-4 10, Chris Wolf 6 0-0 14, Jackson Meyer 3 1-2 9, Raphael Arnhold 0 0-0 0, Dalton McCann 0 0-0 0, Jaxon Moehrle 0 0-0 0, Grant Wolf 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Jordan 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 3-6 33.
Pomeroy 12 18 15 16—61
Colton 4 6 6 17—33
3-point goals — Fruh, Magill, Maves 2, Ankerson 2, C. Wolf 2, Meyer 2.
Logos 73, Nezperce 29
Logos sophomore Roman Nuttbrock nailed seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 31 points to lead the Knights past Nezperce in a Whitepine League Division II game.
Will Casebolt added 23 points for the Knights, who tallied 18 assists and 14 steals.
NEZPERCE
Cole Seiler 1 2-4 4, Jared Cronce 5 3-9 13, Brendan Nelson 3 3-4 10, AJ Douglas 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 8-17 29.
LOGOS
Jasper Whitling 2 0-0 4, Will Casebolt 9 2-4 23, Roman Nuttbock 12 0-0 31, Jonah Grieser 2 2-2 8, Isaac Blum 1 0-0 2, Ben Druffel 0 1-2 1, Zach Atwood 2 0-0 4. Totals 28 5-8 73.
Nezperce 5 8 5 11—29
Logos 21 20 17 15—73
3-point goals — Nelson, Casebolt 3, Nuttbrock 7, Grieser 2,
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Pomeroy 55, Colton 45
COLTON — Behind another big outing from Maddy Dixon, Pomeroy slipped by Southeast 1B League foe Colton, defeating the defending state champion for the second time this season.
Dixon led the Pirates (15-1, 7-1) with 21 points (7-for-7 on free throws), 18 boards, six blocks and four assists. Alyssa Wolf finished with 12 points, all on 3-pointers, and Heidi Heytvelt kicked in 11 points.
The Wildcats (10-6, 4-3) were led by Rylee Vining, who had 20 points (three 3s), and Taylor Thomas, who logged 10 points. Pomeroy closed the third quarter on a 7-2 run, then held on from the charity stripe.
POMEROY (15-1, 7-1)
Alyssa Wolf 4 0-0 12, Heidi Heytvelt 3 1-4 8, Sydney Watko 5 1-1 11, Chase Caruso 0 0-0 0, Maddy Dixon 7 7-7 21, Jaden Steele 0 0-0 0, Keely Maves 0 0-0 0, Jillian Herres 0 0-0 0, McKenzie Watko 1 0-1 2, Maya Kowatsch 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 12-16 55.
COLTON (10-6, 4-3)
Rylee Vining 8 0-0 20, Josie Schultheis 1 3-4 5, Taylor Thomas 1 7-8 10, Maggie Meyer 1 2-4 5, Sidni Whitcomb 1 0-0 2, Megan Kay 2 0-0 4, Mary Pluid 0 0-0 0, Lola Baerlocher 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 12-16 45.
Pomeroy 16 13 9 17—55
Colton 10 13 12 10—45
3-point goals — Wolf 4, Hetyvelt, Vining 3, Meyer, Thomas.
Nezperce 40, Logos 29
Caitlyn Cronce led Nezperce with 20 points and 10 rebounds in a game that saw the Indians trail early before taking charge in the second half to down Logos of Moscow in Whitepine League Division II play.
For Logos (8-5, 7-3), Lydia Urquidez scored a team-high 12 points.
NEZPERCE (12-4, 9-2)
Amelia Husted 0 0-0 0, Grace Tiegs 2 0-0 5, Hannah Duuck 4 2-2 10, Madisyn Brower 0 0-0 0, Caitlyn Cronce 5 10-17 20, KC Wahl 0 1-2 1, Kadyn Horton 2 0-0 4, Katharine Duuck 0 0-1 0, Maizy Wilcox 0 0-0 0, Morgan Wemhoff 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 13-22 40.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (8-5, 7-3)
Sydney Miller 0 1-2 1, Lucia Wilson 0 2-4 2, Kirstin Wambeke 2 0-0 6, Julia Urquidez 0 0-2 0, Lydia Urquidez 5 2-8 12, Kayte Casebolt 0 0-0 0, Naomi Michaels 3 0-0 6. Totals 11 5-16 29.
Nezperce 11 4 11 14—40
Logos 13 7 3 6—29
3-point goals — Tiegs, Wambeke 2.
CV 51, Troy 47
TROY — Trailing after the third quarter, Clearwater Valley held Troy to six points in the fourth to claim a Whitepine League Division I victory.
Kaitlyn Mangun provided the Rams with 12 points and 14 rebounds, while Ashton Mangun had eight points and 13 rebounds. Clearwater Valley totaled 43 boards.
Isabelle Raasch of Troy was the overall high-scorer with 22 points, while Kadance Schilling scored a team-high 16 for CV.
CLEARWATER (7-9, 4-6)
Ashton Mangun 2 4-6 8, Santana Simmons 0 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Mangun 5 2-5 12, Shada Edwards 3 3-6 10, Kadance Schilling 6 4-7 16, Alicia Reuben 1 2-4 4, Linnea Lundgren 0 0-0 0, Mary Martin 0 0-0 0, Macy Morrow 0 1-2 1. Totals 17 16-30 51.
TROY (6-7, 4-4)
Halee Bohman 4 0-0 9, Kassidy Chamberlin 0 0-0 0, Betty McKenzie 2 4-4 8, Whitney Foster 0 0-1 0, Isabelle Raasch 6 10-12 22, Abby Weller 2 3-4 8, Bailey Cook 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 17-21 47.
Clearwater Valley.16 11 12 12—51
Troy 11 12 18 6—47
3-point goals — Edwards, Bohman, Weller.
Potlatch 53, Kamiah 24
POTLATCH — Potlatch beat Kamiah by nearly 30 points in a Whitepine League Division I contest behind Jordan Reynolds’ 18 points and seven rebounds.
Alyssa Hamburg (14 points, five steals), Kennedy Thompson (10 points, five rebounds) and Danaira Carpenter (six assists) also contributed for the Loggers (5-13, 2-8).
KAMIAH
Maya Engledow 1 0-0 3, Logan Landmark 0 1-2 1, Zayda Loewen 0 0-1 0, Dorian Hix 0 0-2 0, Jazzy Oatman 1 1-10 3, Haleigh Wyatt 0 0-0 0, Mya Barger 4 0-0 8, Destiny Knight 1 1-2 3, Jayden McLay 0 0-0 0, Maria Vasquez 3 0-0 6, Claire McNall 0 0-0 0, Sarah Bytheway 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 3-17 24.
POTLATCH (5-13, 2-8)
Danaira Carpenter 1 0-0 2, Taylor Carpenter 2 1-2 5, Kyndal Cessnun 0 0-0 0, Emma Chambers 0 3-8 3, Alyssa Hamburg 4 3-4 14, Kennedy Thompson 4 2-3 10, Adriana Arciga 0 0-0 0, Charlee Beckner 0 0-0 0, Jordan Reynolds 7 4-11 18, Desi Brown 0 0-0 0, Josie Larson 0 1-1 1. Totals 18 14-25 53.
Kamiah 9 11 2 2—24
Potlatch 17 17 5 14—53
3-point goals — Engledow, Hamburg 3.
Gar-Pal 43, SJEL 30
ST. JOHN, Wash. — Garfield-Palouse overtook Southeast 1B League foe St. John/Endicott-La Crosse with a 14-2 third quarter and earned its 10th win of the year.
The Vikings (10-5, 3-4) were led by Kenzi Pedersen, who had 11 points and eight rebounds. Maci Brantner tacked on nine points and 10 boards, and Paige Collier added 10 points.
The Eagles got 17 points from Drew Curtis-Brewer.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (10-5, 3-4)
Lexi Brantner 0 2-2 2, Madi Cloninger 2 1-3 7, Paige Collier 4 1-5 10, MaKenzie Collier 2 0-0 4, Maci Brantner 4 1-5 9, Kenzi Pedersen 3 5-8 11, Miranda Richards 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 10-23 43.
ST. JOHN-ENDICOTT/LACROSSE ()
Colby Swannack 2 0-0 5, Ellie Tollett 0 0-1 0, Brooklyn Bailey 2 2-4 7, Drew Curtis-Brewer 5 7-10 17, Zoe Bailey 0 1-2 1, Olivia Kjack 0 0-0 0, Kyra Holt 0 0-1 0, Holly Leinweber-Becker 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 10-18 30.
Garfield-Pal 8 10 14 11—43
SJEL 10 8 2 10—30
3-point goals — Cloninger 2, P. Collier, B. Bailey, Swannack.
Correction
Megan Brocke scored 18 points for the Kendrick girls Friday night in a win against Nezperce. An incorrect total was given in Saturday’s edition because of a staff error.