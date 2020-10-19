LAPWAI — Olivia Wise led Potlatch with 10 digs, nine kills and a 12-of-13 showing behind the service line as the Loggers knocked off Lapwai 25-23, 25-16, 25-15 in a Whitepine League Division I volleyball match Saturday.
Josie Larson also had a strong day serving, going 13-of-14 with 20 assists, while Dani Howard went 11-of-13 with three aces.
The Loggers (11-5, 9-5) conclude the regular season in fourth place in the league standings. They play Logos at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the opening round of the district tournament at Troy.
“It was a good regular season, and we came out of it with some good momentum, and now we’ll just have to wait and see what happens,” coach Ron Dinsmoor said. “I think we should be proud, and keep bringing the energy and excitement that they’ve been playing with.”
CROSS COUNTRY
IHSAA to move state meet
The Idaho High School Activities Association announced it was moving this year’s state cross country championships from Eagle Island State Park to the Portneuf Wellness Center in Pocatello.
The reason for the move is that Central District Health has placed Ada County, where Eagle Island is located, in the red category for COVID-19 risk. The Pocatello site conducted the 2019 championships.
The meet will take place during a two-day span this year to allow for limited spectators because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Class 3A, 4A and 5A meets will be Oct. 30, while Class 1A and 2A will take place Oct. 31.
If Pocatello can’t host because of COVID-19 related issues, the meet will be moved to Ridgevue High School.
The district meets for Class 3A, 4A and 5A are at 11 a.m. Thursday at Farragut State Park, while the 1A meet will be 2 p.m. the same day at the new Lewis-Clark State College course in the Orchards.