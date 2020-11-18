POTLATCH — A massive third quarter helped visiting Deary rally from an early deficit to edge nonleague foe Potlatch 50-44 for the Mustangs’ first girls’ basketball win of the season.
“It came down to our defense,” Deary coach Kendra Keen said. “We started to pressure more. We were able to get some steals that gave us the spark to kind of get our offense going.”
The Mustangs (1-1) totaled 26 steals as a team, led in that department by Makala Beyer with seven. Triniti Wood scored 13 points to lead seven Deary scorers.
For Potlatch (0-1), Tayva McKinney and Jordan Reynolds reached double digits with 11 points apiece.
“They got us back on our heels pretty good, so I was impressed with our girls in terms of taking on the pressure in the second half,” said Keen.
DEARY (1-1)
Makala Beyer 2 4-8 8, Kenadie Kirk 3 0-0 6, Cassidy Henderson 0 1-3 1, Triniti Wood 4 5-8 13, Macie Ashmead 2 0-1 4, Emiley Proctor 3 3-4 9 Dantae Workman 0 0-0 0, Araya Wood 4 1-3 9, Riley Beyer 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 14-26 50.
POTLATCH (0-1)
Josie Larson 3 1-2 7, Emma Chambers 1 0-2 2, Taylor Carpenter 1 0-3 2, Tayva McKinney 4 1-5 11, Adriana Arciga 2 0-1 5, Jaylee Fry 0 0-0 0, Bailyn Anderson 2 0-0 6, Becca Butterfield 0 0-0 0, Jordan Reynolds 4 3-3 11. Totals 17 5-16 44.
Deary 8 12 25 5—50
Potlatch 17 12 5 10—44
3-point goals — McKinney 2, Arcia, Anderson 2.
Kendrick 44, Logos 29
Erin Morgan racked up 26 points, eight rebounds and five steals to lead visiting Kendrick to a nonleague season-opening victory against Logos.
“Erin came out strong,” Kendrick coach Ron Ireland said. “Got a lot of good buckets inside.”
Drew Stacy had 10 rebounds and five points for the Tigers, Hannah Tweit hit two 3-point goals to score six, and Hailey Taylor had five points of her own in her high school debut.
“Overall, a good start,” said Ireland.
Kirstin Wambeke scored a team-high 12 points for the Knights (2-1), who suffered their first defeat of the season. Teammate Lucia Wilson joined her in double digits with 10.
KENDRICK (1-0)
Rose Stewart 0 0-2 0, Harley Heimgartner 0 0-0 0, Rachel Olson 0 0-0 0, Drew Stacy 2 1-3 5, Hannah Tweit 2 0-0 6, Erin Morgan 11 4-4 26, Morgan Silflow 0 0-2 0, Ruby Stewart 1 0-0 2, Hailey Taylor 2 1-2 5. Totals 18 6-13 44.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (2-1)
Kayte Casebolt 0 0-0 0, Cora Johnson 0 0-0 0, Lucia Wilson 5 0-0 10, Naomi Michaels 0 1-2 1, Emilia Meyer 0 0-0 0, Kirstin Wambeke 3 5-6 12, Ameera Wilson 1 0-0 2, Kaylee Vis 1 0-0 2, Julia Urquidez 0 0-0 0, Lydia Urquidez 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 6-8 29.
Kendrick 11 10 10 13—44
Logos 9 6 6 8—29
3-point goals — Tweit 2, Wambeke.