Pullman Regional Hospital announced today it will transition from its COVID-19 Testing and Triage Center to as-needed testing for asymptomatic individuals.
New asymptomatic testing options will be available starting Saturday.
According to a news release from PRH, the hospital has seen the need for testing people with symptoms steadily decline. It will still offer asymptomatic testing for those who need a test to verify they are safe to travel, to go to work or to have a medical procedure.
As-needed testing for patients in the hospital’s care — emergency, inpatients, and prior to procedures scheduled at PRH — will continue.
PRH will provide a self-collection kit at the hospital Emergency Department registration desk to those who need a test and have a provider’s order.
Those with symptoms or who have been exposed to COVID-19 should call their doctor’s office.
People who need a test before traveling should call (509) 336-7359.