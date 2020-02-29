The Pullman Regional Hospital Board of Commissioners will have a series of community conversations about its future as part of its regular monthly agenda starting in March.

The first conversation is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday in Conference Rooms C and D at the hospital, and will focus on plans to create a clinical and educational space for a family medicine residency at PRH in partnership with Washington State University’s Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine.

The meeting is open to the public to learn and ask questions.

