Promoting the vote

Ginny Hauser stands next to an “Every Vote Must Count” banner at the Community Congregational United Church of Christ in Pullman. Hauser is leading the national Vote Forward effort at the local level. Vote Forward is a national nonprofit that empowers grassroots volunteers to encourage fellow citizens in underrepresented communities to vote. The nonpartisan campaign encourages people to vote and relies on handwritten letters from voters in another state encouraging citizens to vote in coming elections. For more information on Vote Forward, visit www.votefwd.org. Those interested in the local effort can learn more at www.pullmanucc.org or by calling (509) 332-6411.

Ginny Hauser stands next to an “Every Vote Must Count” banner at the Community Congregational United Church of Christ in Pullman. Hauser is leading the national Vote Forward effort at the local level. Vote Forward is a national nonprofit that empowers grassroots volunteers to encourage fellow citizens in underrepresented communities to vote. The nonpartisan campaign encourages people to vote – not how to vote - and relies on handwritten letters from voters in another state encouraging citizens to vote in upcoming elections. For more information on Vote Forward, visit www.votefwd.org. Those interested in the local effort can learn more at www.pullmanucc.org or by calling (509) 332-6411.

Tags

Recommended for you