Promoting the vote

Ginny Hauser stands next to an “Every Vote Must Count” banner at the Community Congregational United Church of Christ in Pullman. Hauser is leading the national Vote Forward effort at the local level. Vote Forward is a national nonprofit that empowers grassroots volunteers to encourage fellow citizens in underrepresented communities to vote. The nonpartisan campaign encourages people to vote – not how to vote - and relies on handwritten letters from voters in another state encouraging citizens to vote in upcoming elections. For more information on Vote Forward, visit www.votefwd.org. Those interested in the local effort can learn more at www.pullmanucc.org or by calling (509) 332-6411.
Email Newsletters
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sponsored Content
Trending
Articles
- Mobile home park stepping out of Syringa’s shadow
- 69 years later, Safeway honors turkey freebie
- Former judge accepts plea deal
- Public Records
- Moscow awards ARPA grants to businesses
- A healthier Idler’s Rest, one tree at a time
- Community efforts lead to high COVID-19 vaccination rate
- Alaska Airlines cancels 9% of its flights as off-duty pilots picket
- Palouse Falls, apples and now … pickleball
- Airport dealing with pilot shortage effects
Your guide to the best businesses in the region