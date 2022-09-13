PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
7:05 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 1000 block of Colorado Street.
8:52 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 400 block of Bishop Boulevard.
12:47 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 2900 block of Grand Avenue.
4:44 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.
4:50 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 800 block of Center Street.
5:01 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 500 block of Summer Street.
7:17 p.m. — Fire, EMS and police responded to a structure fire on the 1000 block of Spring Street.
7:43 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 1400 block of Panorama Drive.
10:12 p.m. — A 34-year-old man was arrested for alleged theft on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.
10:31 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 500 block of Greyhound Way.
10:42 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 100 block of True Street.
11:16 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 600 block of Oak Street.
11:33 p.m. — A 36-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence and driving while license is suspended.
11:44 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 500 block of Colorado Street.
11:59 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 300 block of Hill Street.
A burglary was reported on the 900 block of B Street overnight.
Saturday
3:06 p.m. — Officers performed a welfare check on the 900 block of Lake Street.
5:42 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 600 block of Colorado Street.
5:47 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 800 block of Monroe Street.
6:13 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 400 block of North Street.
6:37 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 2000 block of Skyview Drive.
6:39 p.m. — An 23-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 400 block of Main Street.
6:45 p.m. — Officers performed a welfare check on the 1200 block of North Fairway Road.
6:53 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 800 block of Opal Street.
7:17 p.m. — Fire and police responded to an outside fire on the 600 block of Ruby Street.
8:44 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.
10 p.m. — Fire and police responded to a fire in a parking lot on the 500 block of Campus Way.
11:32 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 2000 block of Merman Drive.
Officers and EMS responded to an overdose on the 600 block of Colorado Street overnight. The patient was transported to the hospital.
Fraud was reported on the 1000 block of Colorado Street overnight.
Police performed a welfare check on State Street overnight.
Sunday
5:43 p.m. — Property damage was reported on the 600 block of Mackenzie Street.
7:26 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 2200 block of Westwood Drive.
WSU POLICE
Friday
9:49 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Stadium Way.
4:40 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 1300 block of Stadium Way.
Saturday
4:36 a.m. — Officers and medical staff responded to a patient on Valley Road. The patient was transported to the hospital.
6:45 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1200 block of North Fairway Road.
11:24 p.m. — Officers performed a welfare check on the 1500 block of Terrell Mall.
Sunday
7:20 a.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 200 block of Waller Way Mall.
10:33 a.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 1300 block of Cougar Way.
11:28 a.m. — Property damage was reported on the 1300 block of Cougar Way.
12:48 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 400 block of Spokane Street.
2:20 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on Cougar Way.
9:20 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 700 block of B Street.
10:48 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 2000 block of Terre View Drive.
A 19-year-old woman and a 18-year-old woman were arrested for alleged minor in possession of alcohol on Cougar Way overnight.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
6:43 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on Viola Road in Palouse.
12:39 p.m. — Officers performed a welfare check on H Street in Endicott.
6:43 p.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to an injured hiker on Long Road in Rosalia.
Saturday
1:58 a.m. — Police and EMS responded to an unconscious person on Second Street in Farmington. The patient was transported to the hospital.
12:03 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported in Lacrosse.
1:01 p.m. — Officers and EMS responded to a crash with injuries on Poplar Street in Tekoa. The patient was transported to the hospital.
9:04 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Sunshine Road in Pullman.
Sunday
1:52 a.m. — A crash with injuries was reported on Steptoe Canyon Road in Uniontown.
12:34 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Pullman Airport Road in Pullman.
3:53 p.m. — Fraud was reported on Walter Scholz Road in Lacrosse.
6:35 p.m. — Theft was reported on First Street in Thornton.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
9:57 a.m. — Police heard a report of a bat flying around Memorial Gym.
12:44 p.m. — A vehicle was reported stolen on the 300 block of Baker Street.
1:16 p.m. — Mail theft was reported on the 600 block of Moore Street.
4:09 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported near the Theophilus Tower.
7:50 p.m. — Medicine was reportedly stolen by a guest at FairBridge Inn.
9:39 p.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart.
Saturday
1:03 a.m. — A male reported another male broke his window with his hand on the 300 block of South Asbury Street.
1:25 a.m. — An intoxicated male refusing to leave the Corner Club was transported to Gritman Medical Center.
2:29 a.m. — A female was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Line Street and Pullman Road.
12:59 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1400 block of Northwood Drive.
8:14 p.m. — A female was arrested for suspicion of DUI at Pizza Hut.
Sunday
3:57 p.m. — Police heard a report of two people fighting at Friendship Square but were unable to locate them.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
1:52 a.m. — A home fire was reported on First Avenue in Deary. The home was fully engulfed in fire, but there were no injuries.
Saturday
12:48 p.m. — A vehicle fire was reported on Idaho Highway 8 in Deary. There were no injuries.
Sunday
5:20 a.m. — A grassfire was reported on Rock Creek Road in Potlatch.