PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
8:09 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 300 block of Thomas Street.
1:26 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 800 block of Opal Street.
4:22 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1700 block of Lower Drive.
6:12 p.m. — An injury crash was reported on Grand Avenue.
Officers and EMS responded to a medical emergency on the 400 block of Campus Street overnight.
Theft was reported on Deane Street overnight.
44 noninjury crashes were reported Monday.
Four hit-and-runs were reported Monday.
WSU POLICE
Monday
8:43 p.m. — Pullman Fire responded to a stuck elevator on Roundtop Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
6:06 p.m. — Deputies responded to an injury crash on Front Street in Albion.
Five noninjury crashes were reported Monday.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
9:08 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1300 block of Bristol Road.
9:40 a.m. — Facebook harassment was reported on Ponderosa Drive.
10:36 a.m. — A noninjury crash blocked the roadway on Lynn Avenue and Mabelle Street.
11:48 a.m. — A noninjury crash partially blocked the roadway on Jefferson and Fifth streets.
3:23 p.m. — A vehicle ran into mailboxes on Tobiska Drive.
1:28 p.m. — A vehicle crashed and was hanging over the edge of an embankment on Sixth Street and Deakin Avenue.
4:16 p.m. — A vehicle was reported driving on the wrong side of the road near Logan Street and Troy Road. Police were unable to locate the vehicle.
6:20 p.m. — A vehicle struck a mailbox on F Street and Valley View Drive.
10:23 p.m. — Police responded to an overdose on Baker Street. One person was transported to Gritman Medical Center.
Tuesday
12:52 a.m. — An unconscious person was reported on Taylor and Deakin avenues. They were transported to Gritman.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
12:35 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Palouse River Drive in Moscow.
Six vehicles slid off the road and four car crashes were reported Monday.