PULLMAN POLICE

Monday

5:39 a.m. — Officers performed a welfare check on the 1600 block of Merman Drive.

6:50 a.m. — A hit and run was reported on Center Street.

7:48 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 800 block of A Street.

9:12 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 800 block of A Street.

9:33 a.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 700 block of Linden Street.

12:23 p.m. — Bicycle theft was reported on the 600 block of Edge Knoll Drive.

1:52 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 600 block of Colorado Street.

2:25 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Professional Mall Boulevard.

2:28 p.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested for alleged fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief on the 2900 block of Grand Avenue.

3:21 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Fairmount Road.

3:42 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 600 block of Oak Street.

3:42 p.m. — A hit and run was reported on the 200 block of Grand Avenue.

3:59 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Harvey Road.

5:05 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 2200 block of Westwood Drive.

5:44 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 500 block of Benewah Street.

7:35 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 200 block of Grand Avenue.

7:50 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 800 block of Grand Avenue.

8:53 p.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested for alleged fourth-degree assault on the 1300 block of Hillside Drive.

WSU POLICE

Monday

12:41 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 700 block of Forest Way.

3:59 p.m. — Officers and medics responded to a bicycle crash on the 700 block of Chinook Drive.

A vehicle prowl was reported on the 700 block of Chinook Drive overnight.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Monday

1:41 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Warren Road in Pullman.

9:45 a.m. — Officers performed a welfare check on State Route 27 near Pullman.

9:57 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on Fairbanks Road in Rosalia.

MOSCOW POLICE

Monday

11:10 a.m. — A theft was reported on the 1400 block of East D Street.

1:15 p.m. — Police responded to a report of property damage to a glass door at Renfrew Hall.

2:16 p.m. — A vehicle struck a boy on a bike on B and Hayes streets. There were no injuries.

4:33 p.m. — A resident on Paradise Creek Street reported being threatened by their roommate.

5:02 p.m. — A wallet was reported stolen at the University of Idaho.

7:26 p.m. — Trespassing was reported at Red Bento.

8:55 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on a female who reportedly showed up to a church group on Lilly Street and started talking about murders.

9:41 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 400 block of North Almon Street.

11:31 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 200 block of North Asbury Street.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Monday

10:32 a.m. — Harassment was reported at the Genesee football field.

3:50 p.m. — A theft was reported on Main Street in Juliaetta.

4:58 p.m. — A residential burglary was reported on Jackson Street in Genesee.

