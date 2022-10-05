PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
5:39 a.m. — Officers performed a welfare check on the 1600 block of Merman Drive.
6:50 a.m. — A hit and run was reported on Center Street.
7:48 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 800 block of A Street.
9:12 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 800 block of A Street.
9:33 a.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 700 block of Linden Street.
12:23 p.m. — Bicycle theft was reported on the 600 block of Edge Knoll Drive.
1:52 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 600 block of Colorado Street.
2:25 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Professional Mall Boulevard.
2:28 p.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested for alleged fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief on the 2900 block of Grand Avenue.
3:21 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Fairmount Road.
3:42 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 600 block of Oak Street.
3:42 p.m. — A hit and run was reported on the 200 block of Grand Avenue.
3:59 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Harvey Road.
5:05 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 2200 block of Westwood Drive.
5:44 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 500 block of Benewah Street.
7:35 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 200 block of Grand Avenue.
7:50 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 800 block of Grand Avenue.
8:53 p.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested for alleged fourth-degree assault on the 1300 block of Hillside Drive.
WSU POLICE
Monday
12:41 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 700 block of Forest Way.
3:59 p.m. — Officers and medics responded to a bicycle crash on the 700 block of Chinook Drive.
A vehicle prowl was reported on the 700 block of Chinook Drive overnight.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
1:41 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Warren Road in Pullman.
9:45 a.m. — Officers performed a welfare check on State Route 27 near Pullman.
9:57 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on Fairbanks Road in Rosalia.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
11:10 a.m. — A theft was reported on the 1400 block of East D Street.
1:15 p.m. — Police responded to a report of property damage to a glass door at Renfrew Hall.
2:16 p.m. — A vehicle struck a boy on a bike on B and Hayes streets. There were no injuries.
4:33 p.m. — A resident on Paradise Creek Street reported being threatened by their roommate.
5:02 p.m. — A wallet was reported stolen at the University of Idaho.
7:26 p.m. — Trespassing was reported at Red Bento.
8:55 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on a female who reportedly showed up to a church group on Lilly Street and started talking about murders.
9:41 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 400 block of North Almon Street.
11:31 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 200 block of North Asbury Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
10:32 a.m. — Harassment was reported at the Genesee football field.
3:50 p.m. — A theft was reported on Main Street in Juliaetta.
4:58 p.m. — A residential burglary was reported on Jackson Street in Genesee.