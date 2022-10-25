PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
7:23 a.m. — A suspicious male was reported on the 1130 block of Myrtle Street.
4:42 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.
7:41 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Grand Ronde Court.
7:49 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.
10:14 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 1200 block of McGee Way.
11:06 p.m. — A suspicious man was reported on the 1000 block of Latah Street.
11:51 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 600 block of Maple Street.
A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1200 block of Williams Drive overnight.
A noise complaint was reported on the 1000 block of B Street overnight.
A suspicious male was reported on the 1400 block of Valley Road overnight.
Saturday
12:24 p.m. — A suspicious man was reported waving a gun around on the 1000 block of Latah Street. He was transported to the Pullman Regional Hospital.
4:31 p.m. — Police responded to a rape on Wayne Street.
11 p.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for alleged fourth degree assault and being a minor in possession on Campus Street.
11:29 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1500 block of Brandi Way.
11:31 p.m. — A fireworks complaint was reported on the 1000 block of D Street.
Theft was reported on Bypass Drive overnight.
Trespassing was reported on the 500 block of Colorado Street overnight.
A 19-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence on Whitman Street overnight.
A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 1200 block of Williams Drive overnight.
Sunday
11:44 a.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.
12:10 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 400 block of Oak Street.
1:33 p.m. — A suspicious man was reported on the 700 block of Terre View Drive.
6 p.m. — Police and fire responded to a structure fire on the 700 block of Grand Avenue.
6:31 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Stadium Way.
9:53 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 1500 block of Lost Trail Drive.
10 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 2000 block of Terre View Drive.
WSU POLICE
Friday
9:09 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1600 block of Valley Road.
4:28 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 1500 block of Terrell Mall.
11:16 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1400 block of Terrell Mall.
11:51 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 600 block of Maple Street.
A noise complaint was reported on the 700 block of B Street overnight.
Officers and medics responded to an unconscious person on the 700 block of B Street overnight.
Saturday
11:26 a.m. — Officers and medics responded to a seizure on the 600 block of Library mall.
10:26 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1200 block of Stadium Way.
Sunday
12:47 p.m. — An overdose was reported on the 1200 block of Stadium Way. The patient was transported to the hospital.
10:53 p.m. — Officers and medics responded to a medical issue on the 1000 block of Campus Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
12:32 a.m. — An alleged 35-year-old man was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant on U.S. Highway 95 near Colfax.
Saturday
12:44 a.m. — A 63-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving while under the influence, driving with license suspended, an ignition interlock violation and a misdemeanor warrant on Canyon Street in Colfax.
4:18 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Broadway Avenue in Malden.
7:37 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Whitman Avenue in Rosalia.
9:08 a.m. — Officers responded to an attempted burglary on First Street in Oakesdale.
11:05 a.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on Lange Road in Palouse.
6:43 p.m. — A 60-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving with a suspended license on state route 26 near St. John.
7:06 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Albion Road in Pullman.
9:14 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on Palouse Albion Road in Palouse.
Sunday
5:48 a.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on Railroad Avenue in Tekoa.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
12:19 p.m. — A shoplifter was reported at Tri-State Outfitters.
3:05 p.m. — A false ID was reported at the liquor store on Troy Road.
5:59 p.m. — One patient was transported to Gritman Medical Center following a traffic collision on Baker and A streets.
Saturday
1:05 a.m. — A male refused to leave John’s Alley and reportedly caused problems with customers.
1:12 a.m. — Firefighters responded to an electrical hazard at Subway but determined there was no emergency.
1:44 p.m. — Trading cards were reported stolen from Walmart.
Sunday
1:13 a.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on the 400 block of Ponderosa Court.
10:02 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported at A&W.
10:21 a.m. — A male was arrested for a warrant on the 1300 block of South Main Street.
10:24 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1100 block of East Third Street.
10:43 a.m. — An unconscious person was reported at the Breakfast Club. The person was not transported to the hospital.
11:09 a.m. — A backpack was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 400 block of South Asbury Street.
12:30 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1600 block of South Main Street.
5:21 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1200 block of South Blaine Street.
8:06 p.m. — A sex offense was reported on Idaho Avenue.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
12:09 a.m. — A battery was reported on Weber Road in Viola.
2:07 p.m. — A fire was reported on Idaho Highway 6 in Potlatch.
5:23 p.m. — A vehicle collision was reported on Idaho Highway 8 in Troy.
6:03 p.m. — A theft was reported on Rocky Road Lane in Potlatch.
Saturday
2:46 p.m. — Trespassing was reported in Deary.
6:20 p.m. — A grass fire was reported on Lenville Road in Moscow.
6:46 p.m. — A grass fire was reported on Moose Creek Road in Bovill.
Sunday
7:10 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Idaho Highway 3 in Boise.
1:38 p.m. — A battery was reported on Rothfork Road in Viola.
7:10 p.m. — A DUI was reported on U.S. Highway 95 in Moscow.