PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
5:47 a.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to a possible heart attack on the 100 block of Stadium Way. One patient was transported to the hospital.
2:18 p.m. — A 24-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly attempting to steal a vehicle on the 100 block of Dillon Street.
4:26 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 700 block of Campus Street.
7:05 p.m. — A 28-year-old woman was arrested for alleged fourth-degree assault on the 400 block of Main Street.
A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence on the 400 block of Stadium Way overnight.
Officers responded to a rape on Olsen Street overnight.
Two reports of fraud were made in Pullman Friday.
Saturday
11:09 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 800 block of Michigan Street.
6:46 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 2200 block of Westwood Drive.
A 19-year-old man was arrested under suspicion of second-degree theft, residential burglary, unlawful imprisonment and second-degree trespassing on the 600 block of Garfield Street overnight.
A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attempting a second-degree vehicle prowl and obstructing a law enforcement officer on the 800 block of B Street overnight.
Sunday
4:44 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 2200 block of Westwood Drive.
WSU POLICE
Friday
1:18 p.m. — Officers and medics responded to an overdose on the 1700 block of Wilson Road. One patient was transported to the hospital.
Police and medics responded to an overdose on the 1600 block of Cougar Way overnight.
Sunday
9:34 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1400 block of North Fairway Road.
1:32 p.m. — Officers and medics responded to a report of an unconscious and found a student deceased on the 1600 block of Cougar Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
7:53 p.m. — Deputies responded to an assault on Madison Street in Tekoa.
11:09 p.m. — A man was arrested for alleged second-degree assault, domestic violence and interfering while reporting domestic violence on Pullman Albion Road in Pullman.
Saturday
2:19 p.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on Fourth Street in Lacrosse.
Sunday
6:46 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Railroad Street in Thornton.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
12:07 p.m. — A simple battery was reported at Moscow Middle School.
12:51 p.m. — An intoxicated person was reported on West Palouse River Drive.
1:14 p.m. — A 47-year-old female was cited for suspicion of DUI and transported to Gritman Medical Center after her vehicle ran a red light and struck a sign on Third and Lieuallen streets.
8:17 p.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of drug possession and driving with a suspended license on Third and Washington streets.
10:08 p.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of drug possession on South Main Street.
Saturday
1:39 a.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of DUI on Line and A streets.
5:55 a.m. — One person was transported to Gritman Medical Center following a report of abnormal behavior on the 1600 block of Levick Street.
10:52 a.m. — A tire was slashed at The Grove apartments.
12:11 p.m. — Police heard a report of indecent exposure at Moscow Hotel Apartments.
1:41 p.m. — Police received a complaint of a rape that occurred in 2021.
2:54 p.m. — Shoplifting was reported at Walmart.
3:51 p.m. — Shoplifting was reported at Tri-State Outfitters.
4:38 p.m. — A physical domestic dispute was reported on the 2600 block of East D Street.
8:17 p.m. — Police arrested a female for suspicion of DUI on the 800 block of North Mountain View Road.
Sunday
3:50 a.m. — A fire was reported on the 800 block of Courtney Street.
2:25 p.m. — A possible vehicle prowl was reported on Third and Jefferson streets.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Saturday
3:15 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 2300 block of Park Road in Deary.
Sunday
8:05 p.m. — A noninjury car crash was reported at Hatter Creek in Princeton.