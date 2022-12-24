WHITMAN COUNTY

Marriages

Dec. 16

Osage Jonathen Michael, 36, and Malea Brianna Gabrielson, 24, both of St. John

Wednesday

Konstianyn Lyman, 35, and Alina Lizunova, 35, both of Pullman

LATAH COUNTY

Marriages

Monday

John Lee Garrett Jr., 33, and Racheal Marie Paradis, 29, both of Moscow

David Patrick Stoecker, 28, and Morgan Ann Lindsey, 26, both of Pullman

Steven Dean Beyer, 36, and Tiffani Rae Fleshman, 33, both of Troy

Divorces

Monday

Caressa Vivar and Daniel Vivar

Mackenzie Lindhorst and Ryan Lindhorst

Lori Ann Collins and Joel Theodore Juareguito

MOSCOW POLICE

Thursday

2:35 p.m. — Property damage was reported on the 400 block of North Main Street.

7:27 p.m. — Trespassing was reported at the City of Moscow shop.

9:47 p.m. — Two dogs and a cat were reported abandoned in a house on Lincoln Street.

Six noninjury vehicle crashes were reported Thursday and early Friday morning.

PULLMAN POLICE

Thursday

10:39 p.m. — Officers performed a welfare check on the 1400 block of Kenny Drive.

Three noninjury crashes were reported in Pullman Thursday.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Thursday

12:43 p.m. — A 48-year-old man was arrested under suspicion of a felony warrant on Mill Street in Colfax.

Deputies performed three welfare checks in Whitman County on Thursday.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Three vehicles slid off the roadway Thursday in Latah County.

