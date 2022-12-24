WHITMAN COUNTY
Marriages
Dec. 16
Osage Jonathen Michael, 36, and Malea Brianna Gabrielson, 24, both of St. John
Wednesday
Konstianyn Lyman, 35, and Alina Lizunova, 35, both of Pullman
LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Monday
John Lee Garrett Jr., 33, and Racheal Marie Paradis, 29, both of Moscow
David Patrick Stoecker, 28, and Morgan Ann Lindsey, 26, both of Pullman
Steven Dean Beyer, 36, and Tiffani Rae Fleshman, 33, both of Troy
Divorces
Monday
Caressa Vivar and Daniel Vivar
Mackenzie Lindhorst and Ryan Lindhorst
Lori Ann Collins and Joel Theodore Juareguito
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
2:35 p.m. — Property damage was reported on the 400 block of North Main Street.
7:27 p.m. — Trespassing was reported at the City of Moscow shop.
9:47 p.m. — Two dogs and a cat were reported abandoned in a house on Lincoln Street.
Six noninjury vehicle crashes were reported Thursday and early Friday morning.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
10:39 p.m. — Officers performed a welfare check on the 1400 block of Kenny Drive.
Three noninjury crashes were reported in Pullman Thursday.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
12:43 p.m. — A 48-year-old man was arrested under suspicion of a felony warrant on Mill Street in Colfax.
Deputies performed three welfare checks in Whitman County on Thursday.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Three vehicles slid off the roadway Thursday in Latah County.