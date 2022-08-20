WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
11:40 a.m. — Fraud was reported on Mill Street in Colfax.
2:37 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on Margin Street in Endicott.
7:40 p.m. — Officers performed a welfare check on Grove Road in Endicott.
9:23 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on Hill Street in Endicott.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
1:39 a.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 200 block of Asbury Street.
1:45 a.m. — Theft was reported on Sixth Street.
10:45 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 200 block of Peterson Drive.
11:38 a.m. — A hit and run was reported on A Street.
12:23 p.m. — Police responded to a crash when a vehicle allegedly hit a pedestrian on Third Street.
12:47 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 2400 block of Arborcrest Road.
1:26 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1300 block of Blaine Street.
1:52 p.m. — Officers performed a welfare check on the 400 block of Ponderosa Court.
1:54 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 2400 block of Pullman Road.
4:40 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Troy Road.
5:56 p.m. — Police responded to a noninjury crash on F Street.
7:36 p.m. — Officers performed a welfare check on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive.
9:43 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 2400 block of Pullman Road.
9:55 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 100 block of Asbury Street.
11:01 p.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to a vehicle who crashed into a house. A patient was transported to Gritman.
A suspicious person was reported on the 200 block of Asbury Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
4:19 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 100 block of Sixth Street in Kendrick.
4:41 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported between Blaine Street and state Highway 8.