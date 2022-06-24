MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
2:54 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1200 block of Blake Avenue.
3:46 p.m. — Property damage was reported in the restrooms at Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute.
7:37 p.m. — An electrical box caught fire and was extinguished on Rodeo Drive and North Main Street.
8:55 p.m. — A verbal domestic dispute was reported on the 300 block of South Blaine Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
10:57 a.m. — A collision was reported on U.S. Highway 95 in Potlatch.
6:22 p.m. — A collision was reported on State Highway 8 in Troy.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
8:39 a.m. — An officer responded to an unconscious person on the 1100 block of Northwest Davis Way.
12:07 p.m. — A 27-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of assault on the 400 block of Northeast Kamiaken Street.
3:35 p.m. — A dog bit a person on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
6:16 p.m. — An officer responded to a woman with a knife threatening nurses in the emergency room at Pullman Regional Hospital.
7:43 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
12:02 a.m. — An officer arrested a 27-year-old woman for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on Northeast Terre View Drive and Northeast Airport Road.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
5:22 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for Throop Street in Steptoe.