LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Dec. 9
Justin Raye Dabulskis, 26, and Madisen Rose Wilson, 24, both of Moscow.
Monday
Dakotah James Niewald, 27, and Emily Saunders, 26, both of Moscow.
Wednesday
Destiny Angelique Graybill, 28, of Moscow, and Donald Craig Hays II, 36, of Bovill.
Thursday
Jacob Kain Peckham Goade, 23, and Marissa Marie Richards, 21, both of Moscow.
Elijah Ra Lynn Wolf, 20, Liberty River Rose Bertuccelli, 17, both of Moscow.
Divorces
Tuesday
Charles McTevia and Mary Thompson .
Thursday
Rebecca Elizabeth Latshaw and Scott Russell Sorenson
Michael Blaisdell II and Samantha Westmoreland.
Natalie Gabrielle Fontes and Avery Reese.
Thomas Ebeling and Megan Grennille.
WHITMAN COUNTY
Dec. 9
Ju Peng, 26, and Bixia Zhang, 26, both of Pullman
Alexander Hamilton Kenney, 38, and Michela Ciccarelli, 37, both of Pullman
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
11:13 a.m. — A vehicle rollover occurred on Sand Road.
12:39 p.m. — A grease fire was reported on the 300 block of Taylor Avenue.
3:43 p.m. — A vehicle was reported damaged in a hit-and-run collision on the 1400 block of West A Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
7:46 a.m. — A verbal domestic dispute was reported on Walnut Street in Genesee.
Four vehicles slid off the roadway Thursday in Latah County.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
3:25 p.m. — An injury crash was reported on Harrison Street.
4:49 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1100 block of Professional Mall Boulevard.
6:30 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 800 block of C Street in Pullman.
10:52 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 400 block of Stadium Way.
A 20-year-old man was arrested for alleged minor of possession of alcohol and minor intoxicated in public on the 500 block of Colorado Street.
A 28-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence on Grand Avenue.
Thursday
3:17 p.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute on the 200 block of Kamiaken Street.
10:22 p.m. — A 19-year-old man and three 18-year-old men were arrested for alleged third degree theft on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
8:31 a.m. — A Burglary was reported on F Street in Albion.