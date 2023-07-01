WHITMAN COUNTY MARRIAGES
June 16
Michael Frank Salamone, 41, and Molly Kaitlin Webber, 33, both of Pullman
June 20
Wyatt James Griner, 25, and Hannah Marie Beach, 24, both of Snoqualmie, Wash.
Jason Conrad Potwora, 38, and Stephanie Elizabeth Harper, 35, both of Pullman
Thursday
Matthew Michael Horstman, 42, of Richland, and Isabel Maria Goretti Manzo, 41 both Pullman
LATAH COUNTY MARRIAGES
June 20
Camryn David Wendt, 19, and Alycia Dawn Becker, 21, both of Moscow
Charis Branwen Kavia Peever, 21, and Matthew Scott Thompson, 21, both of Moscow
June 21
Ryan Curtis Holden, 45, and Kendra Joan Grove, 40, both of Deary
Zachary Jon Eagle, 27, and Moriah Elizabeth Duenich, 24, both of Moscow
Lucas Robert Sass, 29, and Jennifer Kristen Dodd, 32, both of Moscow
Joel John Erickson, 50, of Pullman, and Charmian Jane Reedy, 51, of Moscow
June 22
Matthew Craig Barnett, 26, of Princeton, and Aimee Marie Dysart, 19, of Potlatch
June 23
Ethan Augustus Ackerlund, 35, of Genesee, and Rebekah Marie Cools, 30, of Coeur d’Alene,
John Gresham Machen Callender, 20, and Anya Michal Downing, 19, both of Moscow
Monday
Kenneth Duane Owens, 54, and Cristy Ann Snyder, 44, both of Onoway
Zachary Mark McLam, 26, and Darcey Joy Lawford, 25, both of Pullman
Donald James Kayser II, 25, and Rikki Joe Karr, 27, both of Moscow
Joseph James Beery Jr., 24, and Haley Marie Clausen, 23, both of Priest River
Jennifer Lynn Whitney, 44, and Timothy Mattew Vahsholtz, 54, both of Topeka, Kan.
Daren Michael Estrada, 27, and Kristina Eve Kloepfer, 29, both of Moscow
Tuesday
Nicholas Jerrold McPherson, 29, and Autumn Renee Weppner, 28, both of Kendrick
Thursday
Joshua Forrest Cheslek, 22, of Pullman, and Kacy Mary-Kansas Youmans, 19, of Moscow
Grant Anthony Gehring, 23, of Moscow, and Kendra Marie Duclos, 22, of Ferdinand
Jalen Ezra Kirk, 23, and Brooke Lynn Swanson, 25, both of Deary
Brandon Scott Doctor, 26, of Moscow, and Stormy Paige-Christine Bedard, 26, of Pullman
Anna Faith Truax, 23, and John Paul May, 28, both of Deary
Garrett Ried Senefsky, 28, and Rebecca Lynn Cromwell, 26, both of Moscow
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
3:48 p.m. — A male was seen beating on cars while walking in the area of D and Main streets.
4:02 p.m. — A caller on Southview Avenue said they were being solicited for sex in exchange for money.
4:31 p.m. — A vehicle fire was reported at Mountain View Park.
5 p.m. — A male was arrested following a report of public urination on the 400 block of North Jackson Street.
6:18 p.m. — Police heard a report of a moose walking in the roadway on the 400 block of West Third Street but were unable to locate it.
10:32 p.m. — A male reportedly began screaming in Walmart and almost hit an employee.
1:25 a.m. — Police heard a complaint of a male running naked on Levick Street but were unable to locate him.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
12:21 p.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on Old Highway 95 in Genesee.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
9:18 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.
12:43 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 300 block of Thomas Street.
9:12 p.m. — Officers and EMS responded to a vehicle fire on the 1200 block of Grand Avenue.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
4:55 a.m. — Deputies responded to a vehicle vs. deer collision on Pullman Albion Road in Pullman.
11:18 a.m. — Threatening was reported on Tennessee Street in Steptoe.