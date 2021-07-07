PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
1:10 p.m.— A hit-and-run vehicle accident was reported on Maple Street.
8:22 p.m.— A caller on Ash Street reported that her dog locked the door to her bedroom and she cannot get in.
8:56 p.m.— Police heard a report of fireworks in the area of Center Street and Itani Drive but could not locate the fireworks.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
6:09 p.m.— A woman was cited and released for suspicion of DUI on James Street in Colfax.
10:42 p.m.— Two people were reported for trespassing on Parvin Road in Colfax.
Saturday
1:30 a.m.— A woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on State route 195 in Pullman.
Sunday
3:06 p.m.— A vehicle was reported stolen from the Port of Wilma in Clarkston.
11:52 p.m.— A domestic dispute was reported on Crosby Street in Tekoa.
Monday
4:32 p.m.— Disorderly conduct was reported at Tekoa Care Center.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
12:59 a.m. — A 19-year-old man was cited for suspicion of battery at Domino’s Pizza.
1:16 a.m. — A 54-year-old man allegedly struck a woman several times and choked her at the Stinker Stores parking lot. The man reportedly fled before officers arrived and police are requesting an arrest warrant for felony domestic battery and attempted strangulation.
8:53 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 800 block of Park Drive.
11:11 a.m. — A person was taken to Gritman Medical Center from Gritman/Moscow Family Medicine QuickCare.
11:57 a.m. — A man reportedly made violent threats to his sister on the 100 block of North Lilly Street. No charges were filed.
12:10 p.m. — A person reportedly lost a credit card and then reported fraudulent charges on it at Palouse Mall.
3:39 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 200 block of Peterson Drive.
5:05 p.m. — A dead dog was reported in the road on North Almon Street between C and E streets.
Saturday
4:10 a.m. — A 74-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant at the Best Western Plus University Inn.
7:45 a.m. — A juvenile cougar was reported on East F Street but police were unable to locate it.
8:49 p.m. — Fireworks reportedly caused a small fire on the 200 block of East Seventh Street. The fire was extinguished and a person was warned about lighting fireworks.
Sunday
12:03 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on East F and Ford streets.
7:18 a.m. — A window was broken at Shari’s restaurant. There are no suspects.
10:13 a.m. — A rock was reportedly thrown at a drive-through window, breaking the outer windowpane, at Starbucks on West Pullman Road. There are no suspects.
11:24 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on East Sixth and South Washington streets.
5:24 p.m. — The 74-year-old woman who was arrested on a warrant and was cited for suspicion of an open container of alcohol on North Van Buren and East Morton streets.
6:08 p.m. — A 55-year-old man was arrested on a warrant at the Moscow Police Department.
9:38 p.m. — A 19-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 600 block of West Palouse River Drive.
9:58 p.m. — A 56-year-old man was cited for suspicion of discharging fireworks on the 900 block of West A Street.
10:43 p.m. — Fireworks reportedly caused a small grass fire on the 1000 block of North Almon Street. The person who reported the fire extinguished it and those who lit the fireworks reportedly fled. There are no suspects.
Monday
6:23 a.m. — A 22-year-old man was cited for suspicion of battery on the 100 block of North Lilly Street.
3:02 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on East Palouse River Drive and South Main Street.
6:28 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 600 block of North Garfield Street.
Twenty-five fireworks-related calls were reported Friday through Monday.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
12:58 a.m. — A 41-year-old man was cited for suspicion of a civil protection order violation on the 1000 block of Eid Road near Moscow.
1:14 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 400 block of Michael Drive in Troy.