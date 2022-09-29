PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
9:29 a.m. — Property damage was reported on B Street.
12:25 p.m. — Officers determined a beaver chewed down part of a tree that damaged cars in a parking lot on the 400 block of Grand Avenue.
12:27 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1100 block of Bypass Drive.
1:37 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1900 block of Terre View Drive.
2:40 p.m. — Officers performed a welfare check on the 800 block of Monroe Street.
3:09 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on Grand Avenue.
4:08 p.m. — A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving with a suspended vehicle registration on Main Street.
4:44 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 1900 block of Terre View Drive.
5:12 p.m. — A 42-year-old woman was arrested for alleged fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.
6:01 p.m. — Officers, fire and EMS responded to a crash when a vehicle struck a by circle on Merman Drive.
6:06 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 500 block of Crithfield Court.
6:44 p.m. — A welfare check was performed on the 200 block of Kamiaken Street.
Theft was reported on the 100 block of Grand Avenue overnight.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
6:27 a.m. — Officers, fire and EMS responded to an injury crash on Thorn Street in Colfax.
10:45 a.m. — Fraud was reported on Stoneham Road in Rosalia.
11:35 a.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to a vehicle rollover on Clear Creek Road in Palouse. The patient was transported to the hospital in an ambulance.
3:05 p.m. — Officers, fire and EMS responded to a three-car crash on Line Street in Colton. A patient was transported to the hospital in an ambulance.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
8:33 a.m. — A vehicle crash was reported in Potlatch.
8:38 a.m. — A vehicle burglary was reported on Boller Road in Potlatch.
10:21 a.m. — A battery was reported on Main Street in Juliaetta.
1:32 p.m. — A theft was reported on Riley Road in Kendrick.
Note: Moscow police logs were not updated Wednesday.