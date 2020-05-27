PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
11:44 a.m. — A cat and kittens were rescued from Stadium Way.
2:43 p.m. — Police received a report of a person wearing ski boots and skis riding on the roof of a vehicle on South Street.
8:08 p.m. — A man reported for yelling at customers in the Taco Bell parking lot was trespassed from the property.
10:48 p.m. — Police responded to a violation of the governor’s emergency order at Valhalla Bar and Grill.
Saturday
12:24 a.m. — A 22-year-old driver was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Stadium Way.
6:03 p.m. — One person was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital for a medical issue from the Chevron on Bishop Boulevard.
Sunday
1:31 a.m. — A possible burglary was reported on Larry Street.
10:22 a.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue. Police determined it was a parent yelling at children.
11:47 a.m. — A patient was taken to PRH from Jackson Street following a welfare check.
5:07 p.m. — A person was taken to PRH for a threat of self-harm from Larry Street.
Monday
5:26 p.m. — A 31-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of third-degree theft at Walmart.
5:42 p.m. — A person was taken to PRH from Cityview Street for a threat of self-harm.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
5:58 p.m. — A driver in a suspicious vehicle on State Route 27 in Pullman was trespassed from the property.
Saturday
3:53 a.m. — Deputies trespassed one person from Old Moscow Road in Pullman following a welfare check.
8:53 p.m. — Deputies contacted two males reportedly fighting on Mill Street.
Sunday
1:01 a.m. — A 21-year-old Pullman man was arrested on North Grand Avenue in Pullman for suspicion of DUI.
1:46 a.m. — A 44-year-old Colfax man was arrested in Clarkston for a controlled substance problem.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
1:01 p.m. — A male reportedly shoved another male at the Islamic Center of Moscow on the 300 block of South Lilly Street. The case was forwarded to the Moscow prosecutor’s office for possible charges.
4:32 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 400 block of North Almon Street.
6:59 p.m. — A noise complaint was made at The Grove apartment complex on East Southview Avenue.
Saturday
3:01 a.m. — Harassing calls were reported on the 400 block of Boyde Avenue.
4:55 p.m. — A 30-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of battery, disturbing the peace and possession of drug paraphernalia at Friendship Square after allegedly challenging a man to a fight and punching him unprovoked.
5:13 p.m. — A female was taken to Gritman Medical Center for mental problems after she was reportedly screaming and throwing rocks at the ground near McDonald’s on West Pullman Road.
10:06 p.m. — A bag of pills was reportedly found near the check stands at WinCo. Police confiscated the pills and booked them to be destroyed.
10:16 p.m. — A noise complaint was made at Meineke Car Care Center on North Main Street.
Sunday
2:08 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 400 block of College Avenue.
4:50 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive.
10:13 a.m. — An individual reportedly broke into a lock box at U-Haul, stole a vehicle key and then stole a vehicle from the business on West Pullman Road. The person was later stopped by a Whitman County Sheriff’s Office deputy. Law enforcement is investigating.
1:05 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of Lauder Avenue.
4:11 p.m. — A female on the 400 block of Boyde Avenue reported her ex-boyfriend was harassing her.
6:59 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 600 block of East E Street.
11:40 p.m. — A 50-year-old man was cited for suspicion of malicious injury to property and unlawful entry after allegedly throwing a rock through the glass door at Taco Time on West Sixth Street and entering the building.
Monday
12:24 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 1100 block of South Harrison Street.
12:28 p.m. — An individual on the 1200 block of Creekside Lane was reportedly scammed of $900.
2:02 p.m. — A dog reportedly bit an individual on the knee and ankle on the 600 block of North Almon Street, but the bites did not break the skin.
8:16 p.m. — A verbal and physical family fight was reported on the 2400 block of Cambridge Court.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
10:57 a.m. — Threats were reported on the 3000 block of Deary Street in Harvard.
6:57 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 300 block of Cedar Street in Bovill.
Saturday
2:58 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on Deary Street in Harvard.
4:30 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1100 block of Rock Creek Road near Potlatch.
9:43 p.m. — A 21-year-old man was cited for suspicion of driving without privileges on U.S. Highway 95 and Hawley Road near Moscow.
9:54 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 500 block of Second Street in Juliaetta.
Sunday
1:45 a.m. — A 57-year-old man was cited for suspicion of domestic battery at White Spring Ranch near Genesee.
2:46 p.m. — A 26-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of battery on the 2200 block of Old Pullman Road near Moscow.
9:25 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1200 block of Cedar Ridge Road near Kendrick.
Monday
9:14 a.m. — Assault was reported on the 3100 block of Tomer Road near Moscow.
10:49 a.m. — Medication was reported on the 2200 block of Old Pullman Road near Moscow.
6:20 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 3000 block of U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.
11:20 p.m. — Threats were reported on the 4500 block of State Highway 8 near Deary.