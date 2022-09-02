LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

2:18 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on U.S. 95 in Moscow.

MOSCOW POLICE

Wednesday

8:29 a.m. — A male and female were arrested for drug-related charges at Dollar Tree on Blaine Street.

10:05 a.m. — A theft was reported on the 200 block of North Polk Street.

11:06 a.m. — A vehicle fire was reported on Main Street and Sweet Avenue.

4:28 p.m. — Two people were transported to Gritman Medical Center following a two-vehicle crash on Third and Almon streets.

PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

9:23 a.m. — A noninjury crash occurred on the 1000 block of Grand Avenue.

9:33 a.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 600 block of Maiden Lane.

1:43 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1400 block of Valley Road.

2:07 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1100 block of Bypass Drive.

6:07 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 1100 block of Bypass Drive.

WSU POLICE

Wednesday

12:22 p.m. — Possible theft was reported on Terrell Mall.

1:09 p.m. — Possible theft was reported on the 1600 block of Olympia Avenue.

6:04 p.m. — Vehicle theft was reported on the 400 block of Spokane Street.

6:22 p.m. — Possible theft was reported on the 1700 block of Stadium Way.

7:46 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1400 block of Terrell Mall.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

10:21 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Farmington Road in Farmington.

10:39 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on manning road in Colfax.

