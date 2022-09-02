LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
2:18 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on U.S. 95 in Moscow.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
8:29 a.m. — A male and female were arrested for drug-related charges at Dollar Tree on Blaine Street.
10:05 a.m. — A theft was reported on the 200 block of North Polk Street.
11:06 a.m. — A vehicle fire was reported on Main Street and Sweet Avenue.
4:28 p.m. — Two people were transported to Gritman Medical Center following a two-vehicle crash on Third and Almon streets.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
9:23 a.m. — A noninjury crash occurred on the 1000 block of Grand Avenue.
9:33 a.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 600 block of Maiden Lane.
1:43 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1400 block of Valley Road.
2:07 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1100 block of Bypass Drive.
6:07 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 1100 block of Bypass Drive.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
12:22 p.m. — Possible theft was reported on Terrell Mall.
1:09 p.m. — Possible theft was reported on the 1600 block of Olympia Avenue.
6:04 p.m. — Vehicle theft was reported on the 400 block of Spokane Street.
6:22 p.m. — Possible theft was reported on the 1700 block of Stadium Way.
7:46 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1400 block of Terrell Mall.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
10:21 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Farmington Road in Farmington.
10:39 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on manning road in Colfax.