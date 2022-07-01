PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

7:55 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 200 block of Southeast Jackson Street.

10:19 a.m. — About $5 was stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 300 block of Southeast High Street.

2:52 p.m. — A car was broken into overnight on the 400 block of Southeast Gladstone Street.

4:42 p.m. — An officer responded to a noninjury accident on the 400 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.

Thursday

2:17 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 100 block of South Grand Avenue.

WSU POLICE

Wednesday

5:55 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 700 block of Southeast Forest Way.

7:28 p.m. — A sexual assault incident was reported at graduate student housing.

Thursday

12:55 a.m. — Officers arrested a 21-year-old man for suspicion of negligent driving on the 2000 block of Northeast Skyview Drive.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

12:35 a.m. — A 22-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman from Spokane were arrested following an alleged burglary on South Mill Street in Colfax.

1:34 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Dewey Road in Lamont.

MOSCOW POLICE

Wednesday

8:27 a.m. — Police responded to a mental health crisis at Starbucks on Pullman Road.

10:04 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a male who was making employees at Eastside Marketplace uncomfortable and refusing to leave.

12:33 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen from Paradise Creek Bicycles.

1:14 p.m. — A female was cited for suspicion of theft at Tri-State Outfitters after allegedly stealing a backpack.

9:09 p.m. — Firefighters responded to a washer that was smoking at a residence on the 400 block of North Blaine Street.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Thursday

11:26 a.m. — A vehicle collision was reported on Paradise Ridge Road in Moscow.

5:36 p.m. — An unwanted subject was reported on Three Bear Road in Kendrick.

11:02 p.m. — A vehicle collision was reported on McGary Grade in Juliaetta.

Tags

Recommended for you