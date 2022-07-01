PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
7:55 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 200 block of Southeast Jackson Street.
10:19 a.m. — About $5 was stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 300 block of Southeast High Street.
2:52 p.m. — A car was broken into overnight on the 400 block of Southeast Gladstone Street.
4:42 p.m. — An officer responded to a noninjury accident on the 400 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
Thursday
2:17 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 100 block of South Grand Avenue.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
5:55 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 700 block of Southeast Forest Way.
7:28 p.m. — A sexual assault incident was reported at graduate student housing.
Thursday
12:55 a.m. — Officers arrested a 21-year-old man for suspicion of negligent driving on the 2000 block of Northeast Skyview Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
12:35 a.m. — A 22-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman from Spokane were arrested following an alleged burglary on South Mill Street in Colfax.
1:34 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Dewey Road in Lamont.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
8:27 a.m. — Police responded to a mental health crisis at Starbucks on Pullman Road.
10:04 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a male who was making employees at Eastside Marketplace uncomfortable and refusing to leave.
12:33 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen from Paradise Creek Bicycles.
1:14 p.m. — A female was cited for suspicion of theft at Tri-State Outfitters after allegedly stealing a backpack.
9:09 p.m. — Firefighters responded to a washer that was smoking at a residence on the 400 block of North Blaine Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
11:26 a.m. — A vehicle collision was reported on Paradise Ridge Road in Moscow.
5:36 p.m. — An unwanted subject was reported on Three Bear Road in Kendrick.
11:02 p.m. — A vehicle collision was reported on McGary Grade in Juliaetta.