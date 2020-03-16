Pullman businesses are either closing temporarily or allowing limited services in response to state-mandated restrictions on bars, restaurants and other establishments.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced Monday he is ordering all bars, restaurants, entertainment and recreation facilities to temporarily close to fight the spread of COVID-19. Carry-out, delivery and drive-thru food and beverage services are not banned.
Many Pullman businesses have closed their doors, while others that can offer take-out, delivery or drive-through are planning to do so to serve customers and keep its staff employed.
South Fork, Birch and Barley, Cougar Country Drive In, Zeppoz, South Fork, The Black Cypress and Porchlight Pizza are among the businesses now focusing their efforts on creating delivery and carry-out services for its customers.
Lumberyard, a large food hall on North Grand Avenue, announced on Facebook it will be closed until fall. The Coug, a popular bar on College Hill, announced on social media it is serving food to-go after Washington State University's spring break ends and will make more announcements about its food service later. My Office Bar and Grill wrote on Facebook it is evaluating the situation and will update customers on any changes in hours of operation.
