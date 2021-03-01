Noshies and Glassphemy to temporarily close this week
Pullman beer, wine and cheese shop Noshies will be closed today through Friday and smoke shop Glassphemy will be closed today and Wednesday as contractors are making improvements to the building on Kamiaken Street in Pullman.
Noshies owner Willow Falcon said contractors that are working on creating residential spaces in the upper floors of the building. The two businesses will have to close temporarily as upgrades are being made to meet code requirements.
Noshies will open again Saturday at normal hours.