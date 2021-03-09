Pullman City Councilor Brandon Chapman announced he is not seeking reelection this year.
Chapman, who represented Ward 3, stated that he hopes more people will take part in municipal governance and that his absence will motivate others to run for election.
“I hope this decision my family and I have made to not run again will be met with multiple neighbors and residents vying for this chance to serve on the City Council,” he wrote.
Chapman is the director of marketing and communications for Washington State University’s College of Education.
Chapman said he plans to stay in Pullman and continue to attend Cougar baseball games, Regional Theater of the Palouse productions, church service and pickleball tournaments.
“Whether it’s pickleball, the Harvest/Spring neighborhood traffic calming (this summer), updated sidewalk design standards, our Downtown Master Plan, or that first crosswalk and stop sign near the elementary school by my house, I’m proud of the last three-plus years and what I’ve helped residents fight for,” Chapman wrote in a statement.
City councilors Dan Records and Al Sorensen are also in the last year of their term.
The terms for city councilors Pat Wright, Nathan Weller, Ann Parks and Eileen Macoll end in 2023.