The Pullman Arts Commission recommends the Pullman City Council extend the deadline for artists to submit their ideas for the End Racism Now mural.
“Given the low number of submissions received and the increasing awareness of this project within the community, the Arts Commission believes an extended call for artists could provide City Council with additional selections to consider,” the commission stated in a news release.
If the Pullman City Council prefers to select from the remaining original submissions, the Arts Commission recommends submission No. 5, “End Racism Now – Black Lives Matter” with the rainbow background. To view the submissions, visit the Pullman Arts Commission website at this shortened web link: http://bit.ly/3atGoQf.
Seven entries from three artists were received by the Jan. 19 deadline. The public was invited to provide feedback via Facebook, email and physical mail through Feb. 7. On Feb. 1 and Feb. 3, two of the more popular submissions were withdrawn from consideration at the request of individual artists.
The City Council will consider this recommendation on Tuesday.
The mural will be located on the retaining wall along Spring Street between Main and Paradise streets. Its dimensions will be 120 feet by 7.5 feet.
According to the application form the commission published, the mural is intended to “express solidarity to end systemic racism and spotlight the importance of diversity and inclusion within our Pullman community.”