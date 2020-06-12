Due to concerns about poor weather, Pullman High School's graduation ceremony scheduled for tonight at the University of Idaho's Kibbie Dome parking lot has been canceled.
The UI notified the school district early this afternoon that the drive-in theater recently created in the Kibbie Dome parking lot would not be made available due to thunderstorms anticipated in the region.
High school graduates still will participate in a car parade schedule to start at 8 p.m. at Pullman High School and weave through Pullman.
Community members are encouraged to line the parade route, which will start on Larry Street and go to South Grand Avenue before heading south to Paradise Street where it will turn east, ending at the corner of the Pullman-Moscow Highway and Terre View Drive.
An ideal spot to watch the parade is along Grand Avenue between Stadium Way and Paradise Street, according to the PSD Facebook page.
After the parade, the community can view a graduation ceremony video online, starting at 9 p.m., on the PHS Hound Central YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrAwFk5WLIpsIIYPlk-VqXw.