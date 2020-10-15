Pullman Regional Hospital has experienced a localized outbreak of COVID-19 with two employees in the same department testing positive for the virus.
The announcement was made this morning in a press release from the hospital.
Both employees are now quarantining, according to the release, and contact tracing is taking place. All staff in close contact with the two employees have been tested. As part of the Centers for Disease Control guidelines, these same employees will be tested again in three days.
According to the press release, hospital visitors are restricted in all inpatient areas of the hospital. One birthing partner may accompany a patient during their stay at the hospital's birthing center. Only necessary chaperones are allowed to accompany patients.