The Pullman Police Department today emphasized the importance of following Washington’s COVID-19 mandates and has listed the penalties for not following Gov. Jay Inslee’s proclamations.
The information was included in a press release sent to the Daily News and other media outlets this morning.
“We strive to work in partnership with our community, recognizing the value of engagement and collaboration toward improving public safety,” Chief Gary Jenkins wrote in the release. “We stand between those who are law abiding and those whose actions risk the health and safety of others.”
Individuals violating a proclamation requirement by not wearing a mask in public or social distancing could be charged with a gross misdemeanor punishable by a fine up to $5,000 or a year in jail.
Those violating an order issued by the local or state Board of Health could receive a $100 fine or 90 days in jail.
A person allowing a gathering of more than 10 people, or with attendees not in compliance with facemask or social distancing requirements, could receive a $250 fine and a $350 fine for subsequent violations.
Failure to disperse these gatherings could result in 90 days in jail.
PPD said any violations involving Washington State University students will be reported to the WSU Center for Community Standards and the university may take action.