Pullman police identify male wanted for indecent exposure on College Hill

The Pullman Police Department has identified a male wanted for alleged indecent exposure on College Hill.
Police asked the public on social media for help to identify the male after receiving reports of an individual masturbating near several sorority houses.
He was described as being approximately 6 feet tall, with brown hair and facial hair. He was seen wearing a light green or distressed gray zip-up jacket, a gray hooded sweatshirt, work-style pants and brown boots. He was seen driving a tan 2001-07 Toyota Highlander.
Police have not publicly named the man and have not announced if he is in custody.