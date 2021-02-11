Pullman police officers on Thursday arrested a man with a warrant for assault of a child after chasing him on foot through the College Hill area.
According to the Pullman Police Department, police located Taylor Silva at the request of authorities in Flathead County, Mont.
Police chased Silva on Thursday morning from Upper Drive to the Providence Court apartment complex, where he surrendered around 11:45 a.m. Washington State University Police assisted in the arrest. Silva may face additional local charges as a result of the pursuit.