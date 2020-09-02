The Pullman Police Department has issued 10 infractions to hosts of "nuisance parties" in the past six days, according to a release this morning from the department this morning.
Chief Gary Jenkins said this is an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 and reverse the trend of positive cases in the city. According to the release, Pullman police started with an education campaign and then found the need to begin an assertive enforcement stance on nuisance party violations after the education portion was largely ignored.
The nuisance party ordinance is a local ordinance that prohibits anyone from hosting or otherwise allowing a gathering/party and permitting certain activities at that gathering or party. Prohibited activities include endangering the health of others, or activity unreasonably detrimental to the public health.
Violating Gov. Inslee’s proclamation requirements or ignoring health department orders to wear a face mask, social distance, and not gather in groups of more than 10 constitute a violation of the nuisance party ordinance.
Of the 10 recent infractions, nine were on College Hill, and one on Sunnyside Hill. Violation of the ordinance is a civil infraction, and violators are subject to a minimum $250 fine for a first offense, and minimum $350 fine for second and subsequent offenses.