The Pullman Police Department is asking for the public's help to catch two vehicle prowl and theft suspects who fled from police Tuesday.
Police are searching for Christopher Holverson and Casey Murphy, both out of Spokane. They are suspected of several vehicle break-ins Sunday and Monday night. Police believe they stole credit cards and used the cards at local stores.
Pullman Police Department Cmndr. Jake Opgenorth said their investigation led police to the Quality Inn in Pullman today. When police arrived, Jeremy Reeves and Chris Holverson jumped out of a window in an attempt to flee.
Reeves was arrested but Holverson escaped arrest. Opgenorth said Holverson, a Spokane resident, might be looking to get a ride out of Pullman. Opgenorth advised that anyone who comes across Holverson should call the police and not try to apprehend him themselves. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and tan shorts.
Casey was also involved in the vehicle prowls, but he has also fled and police are unsure of his whereabouts.