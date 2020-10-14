Pullman police believe the same person is responsible for a string of vehicle break-ins that occurred Friday and Tuesday in Pullman.
At least four vehicle prowls were reported Tuesday near the Greek Row area of College Hill, and at least seven were reported Friday around Terre View, Westwood and Northwood drives.
Most of the break-ins resulted in broken windows and stolen wallets or purses.
The Pullman Police Department has not identified a suspect, Cmndr. Jake Opgenorth said, but it has released a photo of a possible culprit on social media.
Police are advising people with information to call (509) 334-0802. They are also encouraging people to lock their car doors, roll up their windows, remove valuables from the vehicle or keep them out of view.