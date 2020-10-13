Pullman Police suggest alternatives to trick-or-treating

The Pullman Police Department is encouraging residents to celebrate Halloween at home and avoid trick-or-treating this year to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Police Chief Gary Jenkins wrote in a news release that people should consider activities such as pumpkin carving, virtual costume parties, movie marathons or other alternatives to door-to-door activities.
If families do go trick-or-treating, the department asks they wear a cloth face covering, avoid indoor parties and choose safer outdoor parties, stay with members of their own household, practice social distancing, wash hands frequently and avoid letting children retrieve candy from communal bowls.
“Have respect for those who may opt out of Halloween activities due to health and safety concerns,” Jenkins said. “Only visit houses that have lights on, decorations on display, or have otherwise indicated participation.”
He also encouraged people to stay home if they are sick or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.
Social gatherings in Washington state are limited to 10 people.