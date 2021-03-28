The rally and march to support Asian and Pacific Islanders scheduled for today in Pullman’s Reaney Park has been postponed because of concerns about severe weather.
The Stop AAPI Hate rally and march is scheduled to take place 2-4 p.m. April 3 in Reaney Park.
Strong winds are forecast for this afternoon and could lead to downed power lines and trees.
Yong Chae Rhee, one of the rally’s organizers, told the Daily News the organizers share the Pullman Police Department’s concerns about the weather.
“We cannot put the supporters' and participants' safety at risk,” he said.