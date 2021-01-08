A retail cannabis business is interested in locating in Pullman.
Pullman has received a proposal from Magic Tree Collective to repurpose a car wash building on 1505 NE Merman Drive into a marijuana store.
Pullman Planning Director RJ Lott informed the Daily News the proposal went through a site plan review earlier this week and there were some concerns from city staff regarding the design of the location.
There is no timeline known for a possible opening.
There are currently four marijuana retail businesses within Pullman.