With an estimated 40 ballots left to be counted, it appears the Pullman Regional Hospital's $29 million bond likely will fail.

Proposition 1, the bond for the hospital, is receiving 59.4 percent approval from voters, short of the 60 percent required to pass. A total of 4,487 ballots have been counted, which surpassed the minimum number needed for validation.

The next ballot count is scheduled for Monday and the election will be certified Nov. 26.

Proposition 1 was intended to fund a 45,000-square-foot facility expansion and a new electronic medical records system. The expansion would include space for a residency program.

"It's disappointing," said PRH spokeswoman Megan Guido said of Monday's results. "It's awfully close."

Guido said PRH is grateful for the support of the majority of voters who voted "yes" on Proposition 1 to support the hospital's plans for its future.

"We'll continue to talk about the options and what we can do in terms of different funding sources," she said. "That's obviously a key one that doesn't appear to be available to us."

She said the hospital will wait until the official certification on Nov. 26 for the final numbers.

A similar PRH proposition in the spring drew a majority of yes votes, but voter turnout was too low for the election to be valid.

In other races, it appears Eileen Macoll and Ann Parks will likely hold on to win their respective Pullman City Council races.

The incumbent Parks (1,405 votes) is leading Chris Johnson (1,313) in Ward 1 with 51.4 percent of the vote. The incumbent Macoll (2,065 votes) is leading Francis Benjamin (1,929) with 51.4 percent of the vote.

Pullman Mayor Glenn Johnson ran unopposed for another term. Pat Wright and Nathan Weller ran unopposed to retain their City Council positions.

In the only contested Palouse School District Board race, Rachel Handley-Chartrand leads Jerry Neumann, 281 votes to 228.

WHITMAN COUNTY ELECTION RESULTS

As of Nov. 18; an estimated 40 votes still to be counted

PULLMAN

Proposition 1: $29 million Pullman Regional Hospital bond.

Yes: 2,666

No: 1,821

City Council (two contested races to fill 4-year seats)

District 1

Ann Parks: 1,405

Chris Johnson: 1,313

Councilor at-large

Eileen Macoll: 2,065

Francis Benjamin: 1,929

School Board District 1

Susan Weed: 2,809

Beth Ficklin: 1,818

COLFAX

City Council (four seats contested)

Seat 4

Mark Mackleit: 627

Andrew Stewart: 199

Seat 5

Ben Miller: 435

Sarina Roberts: 354

Seat 6

Jim Kackman: 643

Dominic Villareal: 175

Seat 7

Thomas Huntwork: 431

Jeremiah Roberts: 384

COLTON

Local Prop 1

Yes: 131

No: 37

PALOUSE

School Board

Rachel Handley-Chartrand: 281

Jerry Neumann: 228

Local Prop 1: Excess property tax levy

Yes: 292

No: 99

Local Prop 2: Excess property tax levy

Yes: 282

No: 98

ALBION

Local Prop 1

Yes: 102

No: 61

GARFIELD

Local Prop 1

Yes: 138

No: 55

Garfield Park District Prop 1

Yes: 219

No: 75

WHITMAN COUNTY

Local Prop 1: Supporting improvements to rural roads.

Yes: 1,341

No: 1,160

Tags

Recommended for you