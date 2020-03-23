Pullman Regional Hospital announced today it has opened a COVID-19 triage and testing center to evaluate patients that may have the new coronavirus.
The center is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week behind the hospital.
According to a PRH news release, the center is designed to screen patients experiencing respiratory symptoms or who think they may have COVID-19.
PRH indicated testing is not guaranteed and will only occur if a patient meets criteria. Patients do not need a doctor’s order to come to the center.