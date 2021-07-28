Pullman Regional Hospital announced today it will require employees, effective Aug. 1, to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 or to have completed the process for exemption by Oct. 27.
The announcement was made in a statement released today from the hospital.
It read, in part:
"The decision was made after careful consideration, including exploring several alternatives and consulting with a variety of professional organizations and agencies.
"Ultimately, we believe this course of action is most consistent with our Mission, Vision and Values. The vaccine is the most valuable technology for fighting the pandemic. By full vaccination of employees, our organization has an opportunity to set an example and facilitate the healthiest quality of life for our community. We agree with public health experts and virologists in that the vaccine is both very safe and extremely effective."
