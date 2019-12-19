Franklin Elementary Students in Pullman were temporarily evacuated to nearby Lincoln Middle School this morning after school officials encountered a natural gas smell in the school.
The students were evacuated by bus at about 8:30 a.m., the start of the school day, but were being bused back to Franklin by 9:40 a.m.
Workers from Avista utilities and the Pullman Fire Department were on scene soon after the initial report of the gas smell, and district maintenance crews remained on site at 9:50 a.m. checking the school's boiler room.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.